New Madrid Police Department prepares to move to a new building

Renovations will begin soon to the existing New Madrid Fire Station, which will allow the New Madrid Police Department to share the building.

It's not easy to spend a lot of money, right after you've taken a financial hit.

After the loss of Noranda, leaders in New Madrid began re-thinking plans to build a new police station.

New Madrid City Administrator Richard McGill said the city has seen the need for a police station for some time and was planning on building a new police station from the ground up.

New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson said it's no secret, they need a new building.

"We're pressed for room, it's got some serious structural issues, has some sewer problems that will have to be addressed, and we know it will be a pretty good expense."

But, McGill said at the last city council meeting, in February, the council approved to renovate the existing fire department and add the New Madrid Police Department to the station.

“Well from an economic stand point, financial stand point, it was going to run us close to a million dollars to do that; with the loss of Noranda in our area, our focus has shifted to economic development with all of the available funds that we have.”

According the McGill the original cost to build a new police station would have run anywhere from eight hundred thousand dollars to a million dollars.

“Right now, we’re looking at tools and supplies and everything at around 70,000, labor cost is unknown, depending on how long it will take,” McGill said.

Benefits

The city and police department said the new move will provide better services, quicker response times, and allow more collaboration with other departments because of the available space.

Chief Higgerson said with the new facility he hopes the department will be able to provide better service and hopes to be able to provide 24 hour face-to-face service with someone walking into the station. He hopes the move will improve the image of the city especially when it comes to public safety.

The process

McGill said the city of New Madrid is trying to do things that are most fiscally responsible for its citizens.

“We’re looking at a 55 hundred-square-foot renovation to move from a 14,000-square-foot Police Department,” McGill said.

The final plans for the project were completed this week and the plan is to use already employed city employees and to try to have part time people work on the project.

McGill said they are looking at maybe hiring people that have been laid off from Noranda as a way to help provide for them to help keep them going.

"Just to make sure that we're doing things that are most fiscally responsible for the citizens," McGill said.

He said the plan is to get the project done as quickly as possible so that the city isn’t taking time away from other departments.

Right next door, is the New Madrid County Ambulance District Office which would provide responding units to work together when getting emergency calls.

