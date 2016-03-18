KY House OKs free community college for high school graduates

With all the moisture near the surface from the rain yesterday, fog has developed over most of the Heartland.
As of Friday morning, May 18, the 36-inch main line repair was fixed.
The Union County Sheriff's Office now has an armed and dangerous man in custody.
The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened on Friday, May 18.
A crash with an ambulance in Paducah, Ky. injures several. According to Paducah PD, Thomas Banks was driving the ambulance on Alben Barkley Drive and approached a red light at Jack Paxton Drive.
