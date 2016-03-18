KY House OKs free community college for high school graduates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has approved a bill that would give free community college tuition to all of Kentucky's high school graduates.

The proposal would eventually cost taxpayers about $20 million a year. Kentucky high school graduates would still have to apply for federal and state scholarships. But the state would cover whatever cost was left.

All Kentucky high school graduates would be eligible. The program would also include home school and private school students. Students would have to maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average to keep the money.

The bill is modeled after a similar program in Tennessee. The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.

The legislation is House bill 626

