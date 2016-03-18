Three Rivers to hold 'Mommy and Me' cake decorating continuing ed class

The Continuing Education department at Three Rivers College will hold Mommy and Me (Basic) Cake Decorating classes on Thursdays, beginning March 24 and continuing through May 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $80 and Becky Rush will teach the class.

Learn the basics of cake decor and create your own special masterpieces while spending quality time with family.

For more information on Continuing Education classes at Three Rivers College, visit trcc.edu-continuing. To register for this course, contact Amber Spears at 573-840-9619 or aspears@trcc.edu.

