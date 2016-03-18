Carbondale man sentenced to 65 years for home invasion

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Friday that a Carbondale man was sentenced to prison after having been found guilty of home invasion and armed robbery following a jury trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

On December 11, 2014, Carbondale police officers were called to a home at the Cedar Court Trailer Park in Carbondale in reference to a report of a home invasion and armed robbery.

The victims told officers that several men wearing black clothing had entered their home by force and robbed them while holding the couple and their nine-year-old child at gunpoint.

The suspects took the victims’ cell phones when they left the home.

The officers were able to track the cell phone to a 1988 Cadillac registered to Melvin Sanford.

Officers conducted a felony stop on the vehicle, and they arrested the three occupants, being Sanford, Terrance A. Vinson, and Elijah Mosley.

During a search of the vehicle, the stolen cell phones were located in the vehicle.

Other items found in the vehicle were consistent with the items reported taken by the victims.

Vinson, 37, was sentenced on the home invasion charge to serve 50 years, plus a mandatory enhanced term of 15 years, due to a firearm being used in the commission of the offense, for a total sentence of 65 years.

He will serve a period of three years of mandatory supervised release following his incarceration.

Co-defendant Melvin Sanford will be sentenced at a future date.

Elijah Mosley was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for seven years following a guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Hamrock was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

