No injuries reported in truck/train crash in Jackson Co. IL

Officials in Jackson County responded to a crash Friday morning, in which a train clipped a truck driving nearby.

On Friday, at around 8:14 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was informed of a crash involving a train and a truck on Helm Road, about a mile north of Carbondale, near US Hwy 51.

Investigation suggested to officials that Jason Mulholland, of Carterville, was driving his truck close to some railroad tracks and was struck by a southbound train.

The brush guard of the vehicle made contact with the 'pilot', which is an object on the front of the train to help deflect items off the tracks and away from the train.

The brush guard was torn from the vehicle, and the truck rotated slightly, coming to rest a few feet from the train.

Mulholland and the conductor appeared uninjured but but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Carbondale Police Department and Jackson County Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

