Murray PD captain graduates from CJED

A Murray, Ky. police officer has graduated from the Criminal Justice Executive Development program (CJED).

The Murray Police Department congratulates Captain Chris Scott on his accomplishment.

CJED is an advanced leadership course for criminal justice professionals offered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training. The purpose of the course is to provide students from small and medium size law enforcement agencies with the academic background, leadership skills, and management techniques required for a successful future in the field, as well as to encourage the development of visionary thinkers.

The most recent graduating class consisted of 21 students, bring the total number of CJED graduates to 343. Of the more than 200 active CJED graduates, 25 are chiefs, three are sheriffs, 26 are assistant chiefs, 19 are majors, and 32 are captains.

