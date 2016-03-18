Mounds officer injured in 2015 shooting honored at awards ceremony

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Mounds, Ill. police officer on Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Mounds, Ill. police officer on Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Mounds, Ill. police officer on Wednesday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Mounds, Ill. police officer on Wednesday morning.

A press conference was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 in the Nigel Williams case.

A press conference was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 in the Nigel Williams case.

The City of Mounds honored members of its community for their response to a shooting that occurred last summer.

The event was held at the Mounds City Hall, located at 501 First Street, at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21.

Sergeant Lyle Womack, who serves as the department's K-9 officer, was the first to respond to a report of an attempted home invasion in July of 2015. He was shot in the incident.

Womack accepted several awards for his service at Monday night's ceremony, including the Law Enforcement Purple Heart.

Womack served 24 years in the Army, including five years in Afghanistan. He said his time in law enforcement has been far more challenging.

“Three years [at] the Mounds Police Department I’ve been struck by a semi on the interstate and shot," Womack said. "The road ahead for me is trying to recover from the gunshot wound and continue on with my life.”

Mounds Police Chief Terry Riddle announced earlier this month that Womack was still on leave, but is looking forward to returning to work.

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect, later identified as Nigel Williams on July 8, 2015. He pleaded guilty in February 2016 to a charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer with a firearm and received a 15 year sentence.

Other members of law enforcement and emergency medical personnel were also commended at Monday's ceremony for their service that day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.