KSP: Father fatally shoots man fighting with his daughter

Kentucky State Police say an Ohio County man fatally shot another man who was in a physical fight with his daughter.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday night, March 17 at a home in Fordsville.

Authorities say 47-year-old Daniel Easterling was at the home of 58-year-old James Rogers when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with Rogers' daughter.

Rogers reportedly tried to break the fight up, but couldn't.

That's when troopers say Rogers took out a .380 handgun and shot once, striking Easterling.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner.

The shooting remains under investigation.

