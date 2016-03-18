KYTC to close portion of US 641/Poplar St. NB in Benton

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the city of Benton plans to close a portion of the U.S. 641/Poplar Street northbound one-way section in Benton on Sunday, March 20.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 641/Poplar Street will be closed along the one-way section at mile point 8.7 in Benton to allow utility work to prepare for future reconstruction of KY 348/5th Street between U.S. 641 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Interchange.

This northbound closure is along U.S. 641/Poplar Street between 4th Street and 5th Street in Benton near the Marshall County Co-op store.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 641 will be closed at this site on Sunday, March 20 from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. This closure will extend from KY 408/8th Street to the U.S. 641 Couplet at 5th Ave. where the one-way sections of U.S. 641 meet the two-way section.

There will be no marked detour for northbound traffic. Passenger vehicles may self-detour via KY 408/West 8th Street and Olive Street or Commercie Drive. Trucks should self-detour via an appropriate state route.

The southbound one-way section of U.S. 641/Main Street through Benton will remain open during this utility work.

