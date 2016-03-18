Pothole Patrol: Reporting contacts for the Heartland

Got a pothole? Here's how to report it.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is kicking off an enhanced pothole repair initiative throughout the state.

Through the rest of the month of March, maintenance crews are committed to repairing a pothole with asphalt as quickly as possible of it being reported. MoDOT will aggressively respond and patch potholes to keep highways smooth and safe for Missouri motorists.

"We want to get asphalt in the hole as quickly as possible. If you report it in the morning, our goal is to repair it before you drive the same road the next business day," said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. "We know our aging infrastructure is prone to potholes this time of year, and we are making efforts to keep our roads as safe and smooth as possible."

MoDOT spends approximately $15 million a year on pothole patching with the majority of that during the month of March.

"On any given day in March, it would not be unusual to have 300 pothole patching crews on our state roadways," said Allmeroth. "Please watch out for them and move over a lane to give them room to work."

Potholes form when temperatures warm up during the day, but continue to be cold at night. This is the main cause of potholes in highways and why they are prevalent during spring season. The rain and snow from winter leave moisture that seep into the cracks and joints in the pavement. When temperatures drop, the water freezes and expands the pavement. This expansion causes the pavement to bulge and crack. When cars drive over the bulging pavement, it eventually causes chunks of pavement to pop out.

In Missouri:

Call the 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)

Use the Report a Road Concern form on the web at www.modot.org

Use your smart phone/tablet with a mobile friendly form at www.modot.org/roadconcern

By email to comments@modot.mo.gov

In Kentucky:

Click here for a link to the Transportation Cabinet Form.

In Illinois:

1-800-452-4368 (IDOT).

