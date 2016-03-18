Cape Girardeau police respond to crash on William St., Minnesota - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police respond to crash on William St., Minnesota Ave.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police officers responded to a crash on William and Minnesota Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday morning, March 18.

According to officers on scene, a car and a U-Haul truck collided.

One woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

