Man accused of taking pistol, cash from Mississippi Co. home

A man is accused of stealing a pistol from a Mississippi County, Missouri home.

Joseph Clark was charged with first degree burglary, theft/stealing of a firearm, theft/stealing of cash and second degree property damage. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began on March 8 when a resident called and reported someone broke into his home in the Anniston area. The owner reported that a pistol and cash were taken.

According to Sheriff Moore, the pistol was recovered by deputies.

Clark was arrested on March 16 by deputies and Sheriff Moore. He was then interviewed and allegedly confessed to breaking into the home in Anniston, Mo. He also allegedly admitted to taking the pistol.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.