This week in music: 1975

Let's turn back the clock and head back to the mid-1970's.

Specifically 1975. Soft-rock was still receiving a lot of air-play on the radio despite the growing popularity of disco and outlaw country music.

And that was very evident this week 41 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Olivia Newton-John at number 5 with Have You Never Been Mellow.

In the number four spot was The Doobie Brothers with Black Water. Songwriter and lead vocalist Patrick Simmons composed a big portion of the song while the Doobies were visiting New Orleans.



At number three was Lovin' You by Chicago native Minnie Riperton. One year after the song's release, Riperton was diagnosed with breast cancer and given six months to live. She became a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society and battled the disease until her death in 1979.



Checking in at number two was the girl group La belle with their hit Lady Marmalade which would go on to become the group's first and only number one hit. In 2001, singers Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, and Pink covered the song and also took it to number one.

And in the top spot was Frankie Valli with My Eyes Adored You. Valli's group The Four Seasons had originally recorded the song but their record company refused to release it. Valli ended up buying the recording for $4,000 dollars. He convinced another label to release it as a single credited only to him and it became his first solo chart topper.

