March 21 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the Monday morning birthday list.

He's an actor who had the role of Commissioner Gordon in the Dark Knight movies. He also starred as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series. His other movies include: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and many other. Gary Oldman is 58 today.

He's and actor best known for his role as Ferris Bueller. His other movies include Godzilla and Inspector Gadget. Matthew Broderick is 54 today.

He's an actor who had the role of James Bond in two 007 movies in the 1980's. Timothy Dalton is 72 today.

He's a rock star known for his hits Baby Hold On and Two Tickets to Paradise. Eddie Money is 67 today.

He's one of the founders of the rock band Supertramp. He wrote most of their hits including: Give A Little Bit, The Logical Song and Take the Long Way Home. Roger Hodgson is 66 today.

He's a star running back for the Vikings who was named 2012 NFL MVP when he rushed for over 2 thousand yards. Adrian Peterson is 31 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.