Deputies: 2 arrested after toddlers found wandering alone

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after authorities say two young children were found wandering nearly a mile from their Laurel County home.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office tells media outlets that deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after the children, ages two and four, were found outside of a house. The homeowners didn't know the children.

Sheriff's office spokesman Deputy Gilbert Acciardo Jr. says deputies searched extensively for the girls' home.

Deputies say they found the home after noon, where the girls' mother, 25-year-old Sarah Powell, was asleep with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Sean Bosch.

Authorities say the house was in deplorable condition.

Powell and Bosch are both charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. It isn't immediately clear if they have attorneys.

