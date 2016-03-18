Deputies: 2 arrested after toddlers found wandering alone

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
