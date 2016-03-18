2 charged in death of missing 63-year-old Missouri woman

LESTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Two people have been charged in the death of a woman who had been missing since November and was found dead in southeast Missouri near the Black River.

Thirty-six-year-old Brad Kopf was charged with first-degree murder and 40-year-old Carrie Chitwood was charged with abandonment of a corpse on Monday.

Sixty-three-year-old Sharon Nelson was discovered on Jan. 13 near Lesterville in an area that had been recently flooded. An autopsy says that Nelson suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She had been missing since Nov. 4.

The Associated Press left a message seeking a comment from an attorney listed as representing Kopf. Online records do not list an attorney for Chitwood.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for both Kopf and Chitwood on April 6.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.