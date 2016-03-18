FIRST ALERT: Sunny morning, rainy evening expected.

Good morning, it is Friday, March 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

You'll need both your sunglasses and an umbrella for your Friday. It will be sunny and cool as you head out the door this morning. Clouds move in starting around noon, and much of the Heartland will see rain this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: parts of the Heartland may see a few snowflakes before the end of the weekend.

Making Headlines:



Opening today: More than 100 vendors are moving in to the Show Me Center for the 2016 Heartland Home & Garden Show, which opens today and runs through the weekend.



New details: Police will release new details today about the Harrisburg, Illinois husband accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, then burning her body. You'll be able to watch the news conference live here on KFVS12.com.



Amazing Video: Just as a mother collapses, a store clerk catches the baby she's holding.



Slideshow: Police release pictures of the gun used Kurt Cobain to commit suicide.



Child hurt: A 6-year-old is in a St. Louis hospital after being hit by a car in his own driveway.



Actor dies: 66-year-old actor Larry Drake, back-to-back Emmy winner for his work on 'L.A. Law' was found dead in his home.



Tipping off: Here's what you need to know about the NCAA men's college basketball teams playing today.



