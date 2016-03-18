2016 Heartland Home & Garden Show brings latest products and services to Show Me Center

The 2016 Heartland Home and Garden Show kicks off today, Friday, March 18th at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO.



More than a 100 companies will have exhibits with what’s new for the home and garden this year, with some offering special discounts and giveaways.

Vendors range from your traditional landscaping business, to the latest high-tech security systems, even farmer’s markets and local wineries.



The three-day event draws thousands of people every year.



KFVS 12 sponsors the event, so you’ll see many of the Heartland News team there throughout the weekend. They’ll be showing off all the bells and whistles of the First Alert Stormtracker, and you’ll be able to catch some of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament playing at the KFVS12 booth.



Admission for adults is $5.00. Children 12 years old and under get into the event for free.

Show Hours: Friday 3-8pm Saturday 10am-8pm Sunday 10am-4pm

Parking is free.

