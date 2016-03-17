Second Annual Step Challenge event planned for April 9

The Second Annual 15-Minute Step Challenge and Fun Run/Walk is planned for Saturday, April 9.

Meet at the courthouse steps in downtown Cape Girardeau for a 15 minute step challenge.

You'll have 15 minutes to do as many steps as you can. Why 15 minutes? Because that's how many days little Frank Bertrand fought for his life.

Born with a heart defect and other health issues, Frank was in the NICU at Children's Hospital in St. Louis right after he was born.

He died 15 days later.

Waves of 15 participants will begin at 8 a.m. at the steps. Your wave time will be emailed to you close to the race date.

Registration is online only and will close after the first 90 have signed up.

Go to www.runsignup.com to register.

In the search box under "Find a Race" type Frank the Fighter Step Challenge. Not wild about steps? Sign up for the non-competitive walk/run.

Walkers/Runners can begin anytime between 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. There will be a .5 mile route mapped out that loops in front of the courthouse steps. Take as many laps as you want.

Registration is $30 and includes a shirt.

To guarantee your size, you must register by March 26.

Packet pick-up will be at the Missouri Running Club on Friday, April 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or on race day beginning at 7:30 at the courthouse. The money raised from the day will go to the Frank the Fighter Foundation which offers assistance to families with children in the NICU.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.