Close Missouri Republican primary could lead to recount request

A close race for the Republicans in the Missouri presidential primary means a recount request is possible.

Currently, Donald Trump holds a two-tenths of one percent lead over Ted Cruz. That equates to less than 2,000 votes of the some 933,000 cast across the state.

According to state statue, a candidate who losses by less than one-half of 1 percent may file for a recount.

However, that cannot be done until all the state’s votes are certified, which can take weeks after the election.

Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office say an order for a recount would have to come from the state.

"There could be a manual hand recount for every ballot cast and there could just be an electric recount or a combination of both,” Cape Girardeau County Elections Supervisor Allen Seabaugh said. “So we would have to see what the instruction from the Secretary of State is on that."

So what’s at stake for the Republican hopefuls?

"It's a presidential preference primary, which means the delegates are awarded based on party rules," Seabaugh said.

If a candidate wins by more than 50 percent of the total votes the Missouri Republican is a winner-take-all situation.

But with such a close race, 12 delegates are awarded to the popular vote winner, in this case Trump. The rest are divided up proportionately.

As it stands, Trump won 37 delegates and Cruz won 15.

