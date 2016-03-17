6-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Scott Co.

A 6-year-old child is in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Scott County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kristina E. Vetter, 35, of New Hamburg, Mo., was turning into her driveway around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say she hit Noah E. Vetter, 6, with her car as he rode his bike.

He was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.