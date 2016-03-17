Olmsted, IL man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Olmsted, IL man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Olmsted, Illinois man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Robert Rutledge, 50, pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer.

According to Pulaski County State's Attorney Jim Flummer, he was charged in connection with an incident on September 24, 2015, near Olmsted.

