Former Jackson, MO star Blake Reynolds shines in Yale's upset win over Baylor

A great day for former Jackson high school basketball star Blake Reynolds in round one of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The Yale Freshman came off the bench and got a block shot and made a big 3-point shot in the Bulldogs 79-75 upset win over 5th seeded Baylor.

Yale will now play defending National Duke in the round of 32 on Saturday.

