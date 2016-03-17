More than $75M approved for MO flood survivors

Nearly three months later, more than $75 million has been approved for flood victims in Missouri.

It has been in the form of disaster grants to individuals and families, flood insurance payments and low-interest loans to renters, homeowners and businesses.

The deadline to register for federal assistance is Monday, March 21.

Those who register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency can be referred to national and locally-active voluntary, faith-based and non-governmental agencies when federal assistance cannot meet all of their needs.

Heavy rains brought flooding and storms to cities along the Mississippi, Missouri and Meramec Rivers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.