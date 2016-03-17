Memorial for Sikeston shooting victim burned to the ground

All they want is for their loved one to rest in peace, but that hasn't happened for the family and friends of Tyrussell Davis.

The memorial his family and friends made for him has been repeatedly vandalized over the last week, but last night, the family experienced something even worse: it had been burned to the ground.

Tyrussell Davis was shot and killed in Sikeston last year.

"We don't want to just go to his burial site, we want to come down here to where it actually took place at, where it started at," Tyrussell's friend Danielle Tipler said.

"For them to keep disrespecting him like this, like it's just crazy because he didn't get into it with anyone when he died and left earth you hear me," Tyrussell's cousin Jerrica Harris said.

"So, for it to continue of how they're treating him. it's just not fair. It's not fair to his family it's not fair to his mom, to his father, to his cousins, his grandparents... it's just not fair at all."

The lives that Tyrussell touched the most are at a loss for words on why someone would want to ruin a sacred site.

"He was a good dude, he didn't bother anyone, he didn't deserve what happened to him in the first place. But, for somebody to come mess with somebody else's memorial that ain't right man, it ain't right at all...it ain't," Tyrussell's friend Maurice Newman said.

"He just wants to rest his family wants to rest in peace he cannot rest in peace with all of this going on," Harris said.

"This is where a family comes to cope you know what I'm saying, and they only cope by putting things that he loved to remember him from, you know things that he loved to do," Tipler said.

Despite what happened last night, the family plans to put the memorial back together and hopes this time, Tyrussell's memorial, and their memories, are left in peace.

Sikeston DPS said they have heightened security in the area.

