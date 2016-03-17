East Prairie man arrested for alleged drug possession

A Mississippi County man has been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into drug dealing by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to court records, the investigation began last month when deputies learned drugs were being sold from an East Prairie home.

During the course of the investigation, deputies stopped a car driven by James Curvin, 52, of East Prairie, Mo.

During that encounter, the deputy found Curvin to be in possession of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

After further inquiry, the deputy developed probable cause to believe Curvin had planned to sell the methamphetamine.

Officials arrested Curvin and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Curvin was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, punishable by up to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Curvin is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Curvin's bond was set at $50,000.

