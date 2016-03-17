Free pesticide collection event to be held in Poplar Bluff

A free pesticide collection event is scheduled to be held in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, March 26. (Source: KFVS)

A free pesticide collection event is scheduled to be held in Poplar Bluff on Saturday, March 26.

The event will be provided by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources along with the Baker Implement Company from 8 am to 1 pm at the Company, located at 1443 State Highway B in Poplar Bluff.

All households and farmers in Missouri are welcome to dispose of unwanted or unused pesticides at the event; materials which include but are not limited to insecticides, de-wormers, fungicides, and herbicides.

Also, empty triple-rinsed plastic pesticide containers will also be accepted, as long as they are no larger than 30 gallons in size.

Some items that will not be accepted at the event include paints, explosives, and electronics, among other such materials, as well as pesticides from businesses, production facilities, retailers, and distributors.

For more information about the event, as well as details about other upcoming pesticide disposal events, visit http://dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide/.

