Colp, IL man pleads guilty to residential burglary

A Colp, Illinois man pleaded guilty and was sentenced recently in connection with a burglary.

Dylan T. Bigelow, 24, pleaded guilty to residential burglary on January 19. He was sentenced on March 16 to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

On August 13, 2015, the DeSoto Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary on Hill Road. Officers say they found someone had broken into the victim's home; and he reported a number of items stolen.

Officers received information on possible suspects and a short time later, Bigelow was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in a traffic stop. Officers say they found stolen items in that vehicle.

After further investigation, officers said they recovered more stolen items from a home associated with Bigelow. They say he later admitted his involvement in the residential burglary.

The investigation was conducted by the DeSoto Police Department with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Marion Police Department. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth was responsible for prosecution of the case.

