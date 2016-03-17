Heartland Cooks: Ryan Eftink's Smoked Meatloaf

Folks will flock to the Show Me Center March 18-2 for the annual Heartland Home and Garden Show. All you need to do is follow your nose and you’ll find this week’s Heartland Cook. Ryan Eftink of Cape Girardeau owns Smokin’ Brother’s, and is always cooking up something good at his booth. He shares his recipe for easy smoked Meatloaf that’s not your mama’s dinner dish.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground sirloin

1 med white onion (diced)

1 red pepper (diced)

2 eggs

1 1/4 cup old fashioned oats

1 1/4 cup ketchup

1 Tablespoon Italian spice

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons sea salt

Barbecue sauce

Mozzarella cheese slices

Directions:

Beat eggs and add meat, onion, red pepper, oats, ketchup, garlic, Italian spice, pepper and sea salt until well combined.

Divide mixture and form two loaves in two 9 x 13 inch pans. Place both pans a grill preheated to 225 degrees for one hour.

Drain grease from pan and increase heat to 325 degrees and cook another 30 minutes. Brush one cup of barbecue sauce on each meatloaf and cook another 15 minutes.

Place three slices of cheese on top of each loaf and melt for an additional 15 minutes.

