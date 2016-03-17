Ameren MO files for lower natural gas rate

Ameren Missouri customers will play lower for natural gas under a proposed rate decrease filed on Thursday, March 17 with the Missouri Public Service Commission.

The proposal calls for a purchased gas adjustment rate of $0.4722 per 100 cubic feet of natural gas, down by 5.6 percent from the current rate of $0.50/Ccf.

If approved, the new PGA rate would take effect on April 1.

Compared to rates enacted in October 2015, the proposed PGA would save an average residential customer about $1.40 per month. This is applies to customers in certain Ameren Missouri service areas, including: Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Jefferson City, Marble Hill, Mexico, Moberly and Wentzville.

An average residential customer in the Rolla system, which includes Rolla, Salem and Owensville, would save about $1.25 per month.

"Lower natural gas wholesale prices make it possible for us to propose rate reductions," said Jim Massmann, Ameren Missouri's gas supply director. "Our proposed PGA rate is the lowest it's been since 2000."

The PGA reflects the wholesale cost of natural gas, the cost of transporting gas to the company's system plus and adjustment to compensate for varying actual costs in previous periods.

