Gov. Nixon visits Cape Central seniors to discuss paying for college

Governor Jay Nixon visited Cape Central High School seniors today to talk about their future college plans.

Students got to chance to tell the governor what school they were planning to attend, with many saying cost played a huge factor in their decision.

Just last week, Nixon's proposed $55.7 million dollar performance funding, to freeze all in-state tuition, was not included in the 2017 state budget approved by Missouri's House Representatives.

Governor Nixon said he believes the reason behind it not being included is unfair.

“There were some people that having been saying in the capitol that they are upset with the University of Missouri about some things that happened last year," Governor Nixon said. "That may be true, but the way to deal with that is not have tuition go up for every college student in the state of Missouri. It doesn’t make sense.”

The governor also called on members of the Missouri Senate to prevent tuition increases by restoring funding for higher education that was removed from the budget by the Missouri House.

“With our economy growing and additional revenue available, we can make fiscally responsible investments in our college and universities to freeze tuition again next year,” said Gov. Nixon.

“That’s why the decision by the House to strip new dollars from every public college and university is unnecessary and disappointing. As legislators head home for their spring break, I hope they hear from families about the need to keep college affordable for Missouri students in every corner of the state.”

The budget approved last week by the Missouri House includes no increase in general revenue for higher education performance funding.

The most recent report on pricing trends by The College Board found Missouri once again leading all 50 states in holding down tuition increases at public universities over the last seven years.

The Governor said Missouri’s colleges and universities also have been able to hold down costs for students because of the resources they can dedicate for capital improvements through the Building Affordability initiative.

Through Building Affordability, Missouri is investing $200 million in higher education campuses throughout the state.

The additional investments by the state are helping colleges and universities make needed renovations and improvements to their campuses without raising tuition to cover the costs of these projects.

As a result of this emphasis on affordability, Missouri is now a top 10 state for increasing the percentage of adults with a college degree and last year more than 50,000 students earned a degree from one of Missouri’s public institutions, an increase of 36 percent since 2008.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.