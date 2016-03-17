Tornado drill scheduled for Missouri on Thursday

If you hear tornado sirens across Missouri today, do not be alarmed.

The Missouri Statewide Severe Weather/Tornado Drill will occur on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The drill was originally scheduled for March 15. However, the National Weather Service postponed the drill because of the threat of severe weather.

On Thursday, March 17, outdoor weather warning sirens will be sounded.

