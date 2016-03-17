Doniphan man facing several charges after bizarre gun incident

A man is in custody in Ripley County facing several charges after an alleged incident with a gun at 12:30 a.m. on March 16, 2016.

According to the probable cause statement, the driver told the responding deputy that he was assaulted by Ronnie Brawner as he was giving Brawner a ride home.

The driver said Brawner became "nuts" and started to physically assault him.

He stated Brawner drew a handgun and placed it to the driver's head and pulled the trigger.

The driver told the officer that the gun didn't go off, so Brawner began to "pistol whip" him.

After this had taken place, the driver said a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper made contact with the two men and the driver didn't tell the trooper what had happened for fear Brawner would try and shoot the trooper.

The deputy tracked down the suspect and told the officer that he "wouldn't assault anyone."

Ronnie Brawner was transported to the Doniphan City Jail and booked on a 24-hour hold pending a warrant.

He has been now been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident reportedly happened on 160 east near the intersection of JJ highway.

