Missourians reminded to verify health officials during Patient Safety Awareness Week

The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration reminds Missourians during Patient Safety Awareness Week that licensing and disciplinary action information for most healthcare professions is available on its website at pr.mo.gov.

Missourians are encouraged to verify the licensure of their provider and check their disciplinary record prior to receiving treatment.

"Being educated about your healthcare choices is the best way to protect yourself,” said Department Director John M. Huff. “You are an essential part of your healthcare team. Take an active role in the decisions about your treatment.”

The department offers the following tips to Missourians regarding their healthcare:

Be assertive and speak up if you have questions or concerns regarding your treatment.

Keep a list of all your allergies and medications, including over the counter and bring your list with you to every appointment. A downloadable medication list is available on the Board of Nursing’s web page.

Ask your healthcare provider about any new medications. You need to know why it is prescribed and what the purpose of it is. Ask your doctor or your pharmacist if it can have adverse effects when combined with any other medications you may be taking.

Consider getting all your medications from one pharmacy. Ask your pharmacist to periodically perform a medication reconciliation to identify potential drug interactions or duplication of medications.

If you have questions or concerns about your provider, contact the applicable board who provides licensure. For additional information regarding the boards call the Division of Professional Registration at 573-751-0293 or visit pr.mo.gov.

About the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration

The Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DIFP) is responsible for consumer protection through the regulation of financial industries and professionals. The department's seven divisions work to enforce state regulations both efficiently and effectively while encouraging a competitive environment for industries and professions to ensure consumers have access to quality products.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.