Cape Girardeau outdoor sculpture exhibition on Broadway set for April

The City of Cape Girardeau's Public Art Committee will launch its third public art outdoor exhibition starting Friday, April 15.

Seven art pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor for one year, culminating in early April 2017.

James Johnson juried last years Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, with input from the Public Art Committee consisting representatives from The City of Cape Girardeau, Old Town Cape, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Johnson has participated in more than 60 exhibits and has numerous public sculptures throughout the Midwest currently on exhibit.

"We are delighted with how the event continues to grow," says Murielle Gaither, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

"This year, 'Quill' by Dan Perry went on permanent display on Broadway and student work has been incorporated into the corner of Sprigg and Broadway thanks to Broadway Prescription. We see great things happening in the realm of Public Arts in this community and are grateful to our partners for their commitment."

Nathan and Ben Pierce of Cape Girardeau are two among the seven selected for the exhibition.

A Kick-off event will be held Fri., April 15 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard at 6 p.m. unveiling pieces.

The reception will be open to the public.

Funding for this exhibit is provided by The National Endowment for the Arts and Old Town Cape and The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.