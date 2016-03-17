Police investigation under way at Doniphan School District

Police are currently investigating an incident at Doniphan R-1 School District.

According to the police department, they are taking this incident very seriously.

Officers with the Doniphan Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be making extra patrols at each school as a safety precaution.

School remains in session at this time.

Administrators alerted parents by phone letting them know there would be an increased police presence on campus on Thursday.

Superintendent Jennifer Snyder said the district is erring on the side of caution.

"We want to make sure parents understand that we are taking all precautions, and student safety is our number one priority," Snyder said. "We would never have school if we thought this was a credible threat."

Snyder said no more information will be release at this time because it may hamper the investigation.

