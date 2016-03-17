March 18 celebrity birthdays



If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with three popular recording artists.

He's a singer and guitarist for the band Maroon 5 whose hits include: Harder to Breath, Moves Like Jagger and One More Night. Adam Levine is 37 today.

She's a former Miss America who was forced to give up her title due to a scandal involving nude photos. She made a huge comeback as a singer and actress. Her hits include: The Right Stuff, Save the Best for Last and Colors of the Wind. As an actress, she's best known for her roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives. Vanessa Williams is 53 today.

He's a country music singer who had 39 number one hits on the country charts. Those chart toppers include: Is Anybody Going to San Antone, Kiss an Angel Good Morning and Mississippi Cotton Picking Delta Song. He was the first and only African American to be named CMA Entertainer of the Year. Country Music Hall of Fame member Charley Pride is 78 today.

In the 1990's she starred on the FOX sitcom Living Single. Her movie roles include: Chicago, Bringing Down the House and Hairspray. She was the voice of Ellie in the Ice Age movies. Queen Latifah is 46 today.

He's a TV personality who's best known as the host of the Discovery Channel series Dirty Jobs. Mike Rowe is 54 today.

