This week in music: 1969

Let's drop a couple of quarters into our juke box of memories.

This morning we travel back to 1969.

These were the songs sitting atop Billboard's Hot 100 47 years ago.

At number five was a group often credited for creating the southern rock sound. Traces was the biggest hit in the career of Classics IV featuring Dennis Yost.



In the number four spot was Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations. The song is still popular today. The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim play it to get fans fired up during the seventh inning stretch at their home games.

Sly and the Family Stone's song calling for peace and equality was at number three. Everyday People was coming off a four week stay at number one.

At number two was a song John Fogerty wrote right after he was discharged from the National Guard. Proud Mary also became a hit for Ike and Tina Turner.

And in the top spot was Tommy Roe with Dizzy. It spent four weeks at number one. Dizzy was also a big hit overseas topping the charts in Britain.

That's the songs being played on the radio this week in 1969.

