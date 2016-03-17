FIRST ALERT: cool and dry today with highs in 60s

It is Thursday, March 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

This morning will be cool and dry, with temps mostly in the 40s. The rest of the day looks much like Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and mild temps with highs in the 60s. If you’re headed out for St. Patrick’s Day tonight wear a jacket, it will cool but dry. FIRST ALERT: Starting Friday things get cloudy and cooler, with a good chance of rain for the weekend.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: A Harrisburg, Illinois man is facing first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Carla Burns. New information is expected about Brian Burns' connection to the incident in a news conference moved to Friday.

Searching for answers: Fire crews are still working to learn more about a fire that ignited in Scott County Wednesday evening. The grass fire spread to a shed and a home.

Big visit: Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be at Cape Central High School on Thursday to talk about education and how it ties in to his budget for the coming fiscal year.

Bracket Buster: Did you pick this win? Holy Cross topped Southern University for their first NCAA college basketball tournament win in 63 years.

