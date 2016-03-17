Get caught driving drunk, get arrested this St. Patrick's Day

"Drive sober or get pulled over" is what law enforcement across the Heartland is reminding drivers this St. Patrick's Day holiday.

Across the area, officers will be out in full force to crackdown on substance-impaired driving.

St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the nation’s deadliest holidays.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than half of the fatal crashes that occurred last year during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday involved drunken drivers.

“All we ask is that when you celebrate, please be responsible,” said KSP Sgt. Michael Webb. “Drinking and driving is dangerous and illegal. If you’re caught driving drunk, you will be arrested.”

Dexter Police remind drivers that getting behind the wheel after you've been driving is a terrible idea.

"Not only does being under the influence impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely, it also impairs your judgement and good sense about whether you can, or should drive," Lieutenant Joshua Benton said.

In 2015, 163 people were killed on Missouri roads in crashes involving at least one substance-impaired driver.

Law enforcement encourages people taking part in the holiday weekend to plan ahead. This means you may want to leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.

