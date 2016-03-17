Gov. Nixon to talk education in Cape Girardeau Thursday

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be at Cape Central High School on Thursday to talk about education and how it ties in to his budget for the coming fiscal year.

He’ll be talking with teachers and staff about how Cape Central is doing academically. Later, he will host a discussion with graduating seniors about their plans for college and whatever pitfalls they may be facing to afford higher education.

A big part of this visit is pointing out the differences between the governor’s budget for Fiscal Year 2017 and the one passed by the Missouri House last week.

Gov. Nixon’s budget proposal for FY 2017 includes what he says is record funding for Missouri K-12 public schools.

It also has a $55.7 million increase in performance funding for the state’s public colleges and universities…if those colleges agree to a tuition freeze.

According to the governor, the budget approved by Missouri lawmakers, “falls short of the Governor’s recommendation for K-12 classrooms,” and doesn’t include any additional performance funding for colleges and universities.

Gov. Nixon warns that lowering the amount going to public schools and passing more tax breaks would jeopardize public education as a whole in Missouri.

He is scheduled to arrive at Cape Central around 10:00 a.m.

