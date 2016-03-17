SIU to host regional college fair for high school students

The Southern Illinois Regional College Fair for high school and transfer students begins at 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

The fair will host between 75 to 100 public and private universities, colleges, military & technical schools and community colleges.

SIUC states this fair is one in a series of regional college fairs held throughout the state to inform students and their families about educational options.

75 - 100 public and private universities, community colleges, military recruiters and technical schools from throughout the United States will be at the fair, held in the SIU Arena.

Will give students and parents an opportunity to look at various education options

Juniors from Frankfort Community High School will be attending the fair,

FCHS Principal, Bethany Shaw says for students who are both decided and undecided for next year, it's a chance to explore future options.

"I hope it puts them in a place where they can explore lots of different opportunities, both educational and career type pathways that they can go into and that way they know what decision will be best for them after they leave from our school," Shaw said.

High school senior, Justin Kay will be attending Southern Illinois University - Carbondale in the Fall.

Jacklynn Calvert, also a high school senior, will be attending Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville in the Fall.

Both students expressed their excitement for their next step after graduation.

With the budget stalemate heavily impacting their universities, they gave mixed reaction on what the future holds.

"It's just concerning you know, like am I going to be able to study what I really wanted to," Kay said. "Should I look at somewhere out of state just to get the education I really need to get so that's definitely concerning."

"I mean they're acting like it's a big deal, so it kinda makes me nervous but I don't know, I think it'll be alright," Calvert said.

Shaw says it's an ongoing conversation with students and sometimes difficult to advise due to the unknown of when a budget will pass.

"We want to provide them with the best educational opportunities out there after high school, but we also want to be transparent with them about the situation with the state and what could happen," Shaw said..

