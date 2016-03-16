Fire crews battle structure fire that caused natural gas leak in Scott Co. MO

Authorities in Scott County, Missouri responded to a report of a structure and grass fire on Casey Lane on Wednesday, March 16.

Authorities said the call came in about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and agencies from Sikeston, Oran, as well as the Scott Rural Fire Department, all responded to the scene.

When fire crews arrived, the fire was already burning through the roof of the main house.

Authorities are saying a natural gas line ruptured because of the fire, although the leak was minimal and was able to be contained.

Ameren was called to turn the gas and electricity off at the property.

The people renting the home were reportedly moving out and there were not many belongings left inside.

No one was in house at time of fire and no injuries have been reported.

Crews were able to contain the blaze in about two hours.

The Fire Marshall has been called in to assist with the investigation.

