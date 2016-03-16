SIUC set to hold Communication Day event this month

An inaugural event centered around communication is set to be held later this month on the Carbondale campus of Southern Illinois University. (Source: KFVS)

Dubbed "Communication Day" by the college's Department of Communication Studies, the event will take place in Morris Library's John C. Guyon Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on March 25.

Speakers at the event include SIUC alum Meagan Oestry, who graduated from the college with a bachelor's degree in communication and currently works in the Chicago area, and will speak about her experiences regarding communication skills in her career.

Also, communication studies associate professor Jonathan Gray will speak about the benefits of a communication degree after college, including what potential employers are looking for regarding communication skills and what to expect after graduating with a degree in the field.

Representatives of numerous college organizations centered around communication will also attend the event, including the Student Speakers Forum, the SIU Debate Team, and others.

The Department of Communication Studies at SIUC hopes that Communication Day will grow and expand over time following the event's date.

