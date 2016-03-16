Sikeston uses regular season loss to fuel state run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston uses regular season loss to fuel state run

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Bulldogs could have let the regular season loss to Cape Central derail their season. 

Instead, the team came together and is headed to the Class 4 state semifinals for the first time since 2013. 

"That's what you have to do during the course of a season," head coach Gregg Holifield said. "You have to learn from a loss and hopefully we did that and we've improved." 

The Bulldogs are a young team but their leaders know they have a ways to go if they want to achieve their dreams. 

"That game, it was like, a learning experience," sophomore Fred Thatch said. "We saw all the minimal breakdowns in our defense, in our offense. Coach broke down everything, piece by piece and we fixed it, just to get ready for state." 

Sikeston will be going up against top ranked Vashon, in a showdown of number one versus number two, but Holifield knows if his team does two things, the game could go their way. 

"We have to take care of the basketball," Holifield said. "They do a great job of forcing turnovers. We have to take care of the basketball and we have to rebound. 

Win or lose on Friday, this season will be one to remember for the Bulldogs. 

"I'm sure I won't be satisfied if we lose, but I'm proud of my guys," senior Dominique Dyes said with a grin. " We stepped over a lot of humps, especially the Cape loss, and like I tell them before every game, I'm proud of them, and I love them just like they one of my brothers." 

Sikeston will play Vashon on March 18th at 6:00 p.m. in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly