Sikeston uses regular season loss to fuel state run

The Sikeston Bulldogs could have let the regular season loss to Cape Central derail their season.

Instead, the team came together and is headed to the Class 4 state semifinals for the first time since 2013.

"That's what you have to do during the course of a season," head coach Gregg Holifield said. "You have to learn from a loss and hopefully we did that and we've improved."

The Bulldogs are a young team but their leaders know they have a ways to go if they want to achieve their dreams.

"That game, it was like, a learning experience," sophomore Fred Thatch said. "We saw all the minimal breakdowns in our defense, in our offense. Coach broke down everything, piece by piece and we fixed it, just to get ready for state."

Sikeston will be going up against top ranked Vashon, in a showdown of number one versus number two, but Holifield knows if his team does two things, the game could go their way.

"We have to take care of the basketball," Holifield said. "They do a great job of forcing turnovers. We have to take care of the basketball and we have to rebound.

Win or lose on Friday, this season will be one to remember for the Bulldogs.

"I'm sure I won't be satisfied if we lose, but I'm proud of my guys," senior Dominique Dyes said with a grin. " We stepped over a lot of humps, especially the Cape loss, and like I tell them before every game, I'm proud of them, and I love them just like they one of my brothers."

Sikeston will play Vashon on March 18th at 6:00 p.m. in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.