Cape Girardeau community sees possible water, sewer bill spike

In June of 2014 the KFVS I-Team investigated the poor quality of water in Cape Girardeau's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The Department of Natural Resources wanted home and business owners in the Hillcrest Subdivision to know that the water wasn't safe.

The community desperately needed water and sewage upgrades.

Central States Water Resources in St. Louis stepped in and made the upgrades, but the residents had no idea what it might cost or who would be footing the bill.

Scott Wilkins was one of the residents who at the time couldn't drink or use his water.

"I don't know what the issue is," Wilkins said. "I'd like to find out and get it taken care of."

And now it seem he's facing a new problem with water.

"There is going to be an increase, we understand that," he said. "I was thinking maybe double my sewer, water bill. Okay, that's understandable."

Central States Water Resources formed a local organization as The Hillcrest Operating Company and they came in and to help clean up.

The company spent over half a million dollars on a new water storage system and system-wide renovations to get the neighborhood up to code.

"We like this company because they're a viable company," Wilkins said.

However, most residents had no clue the high cost they would be expected to pay.

A proposed rate increase plan jumps the cost from about $30 per month to nearly $200.

It's almost six times what he's paying now.

"I'm a single dad," Wilkins said. "Family activities that you could budget for in the past that you won't be able to now."

The Homeowners Association reports the increase wouldn't begin until August, when the final number will be set.

"Maybe they can stretch it out into payments not as big over the years," Wilkins said. "But, that's what we probably thought they were going to do. Otherwise it's going to have to cause some cutbacks in the family."

As of Wednesday, March 16, calls to Central States Water Resources and The Hillcrest Utility Operating Company have not been returned.

The Hillcrest Homeowners Association acknowledged the proposed increase, but chose not to speak at this time.

