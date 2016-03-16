Leopold robotics team gets send-off

The Leopold Gearheads are heading to a regional competition with their robot "Sparky."

The school and other folks in Leopold showed up to wish them well as they head to Cedar Rapids for the competition.

If they do well there, they could advance to a national competition.

Earlier, we told you about the Scott City robotics team who won their state tournament.

