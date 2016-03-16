Leopold robotics team gets send-off - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Leopold robotics team gets send-off

LEOPOLD, MO (KFVS) -

The Leopold Gearheads are heading to a regional competition with their robot "Sparky."

The school and other folks in Leopold showed up to wish them well as they head to Cedar Rapids for the competition.

If they do well there, they could advance to a national competition.

