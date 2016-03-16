Cape Girardeau families receive Easter baskets of food

Around 100 families in Cape Girardeau won't miss a mean thanks to some good hearts.

Volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church made Easter baskets on Wednesday, March 16. They'll use those baskets to feed families who need it.

Pastor trainee Travis Ferguson came up with the idea.

"None of these kids know who these baskets are going to serve, and so what's amazing is they're doing all the work and they're never going to get it thank you from any of those people, and often times in life we're not supposed to get a thank you, we're just supposed to help people and love them," Ferguson said.

The food will be delivered on Friday by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and police department.

