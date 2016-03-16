Researchers find meditation, yoga better than medication to heal chronic pain

When you have pain, you might think the best thing to do is keep taking pain pills - but expert say the best thing to do is become one with yourself.

Judy Grier owns of Yoga East and is a living example of how natural healing can help.

Years ago, she was in a terrible car crash and was prescribed medication. It wasn't until she found yoga and meditation that, she says, her body truly healed.

"Being a nurse I had looked for all kinds of alternatives," Grier said. "When I found that piece of things, it really made a difference in me."

Sadly, the same doesn't always happen for others.

Researchers found 90% of those who suffer with chronic pain, overdose on opioid painkillers and continue to use them even after.

Health experts suggest doing more mindful meditation helps avoid opioid use.

Experts say meditation could help ease the pain, and be better in the long run.

"I wouldn't say that one works better than the other," Grier said. "A lot of time I think they work well together, so you can have less of the medicine for some people, it's all about balance."

Sara McNeil is a yoga instructor. She agrees meditation can help, but doesn't suggest people treat it as an instant cure.

"You have to realize yoga and meditation aren't quick fixes they require a lot of practice," McNeil said.

Grier said even though meditation is a Buddhist-inspired practice, it is open to all religions.

