Prescribed burns spark curiosity in Shawnee National Forest

Visitors and people living around the Shawnee National Forest might see smoke and flames coming from prescribed burns starting on Wednesday, March 16 and continuing until March 22.

Fire crews will carefully monitor smoke and most of it should be visible during the afternoon hours and should dissipate when the day gets closer to dusk.

The fires will only take place if the weather is safe enough.

The burns will be different sizes and at these locations:

Northeast of Cave in Rock in Hardin County (about 250 acres in conjunction with IDNR)

North of Wolf Lake in Union County (about 600 acres)

East of Harrisburg in Saline County (about 1700 acres)

Northeast of Simpson in Johnson and Pope Counties (about 1200 acres)

Northeast of Dixon Springs State Park in Pope County (about 700 acres)

For more information, or to confirm if the prescribed burn will take place as planned, call the Shawnee National Forest at 618-253-7114, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To discover more about the Shawnee National Forest, visit their website.

